ATHENS Feb 6 A group of migrants and refugees
on Monday blocked a Greek minister from entering the former
Athens airport terminal, where they have been stranded for
months, in a protest against their living conditions.
Dozens of protesters, among them many children, rallied
outside a gate chanting "Go, Go!" and "Liar!" to Migration
Minister Yannis Mouzalas. One migrant handed him a crying child
as he reached the chained gate.
The government wants to clear out the entire compound, which
consists of venues used in the 2004 Olympic Games and the former
Athens airport, as Greece has agreed to lease it to private
investors under its bailout programme. About 1,600 people,
mostly Afghans, are camped in these facilities.
About 600 people live at the former arrivals' terminal where
Monday's protest took place.
The protest, a day after local media reported that a group
of migrants were going on hunger strike, was brief. Mouzalas
said some migrants had tried to block food distribution at the
camp on Sunday but the reports that they were going on hunger
strike were unfounded.
"I completely understand their pain and hardship. We are
trying to ease it as much as we can," Mouzalas told reporters.
About 60,000 refugees and migrants have been stranded in
Greece from border shutdowns throughout the Balkans, halting the
onward journey many planned to take to central and western
Europe.
