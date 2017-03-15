* Children depressed, anxious, aggressive
* Self-harm, suicide attempts on rise
* Others turn to drugs to cope
ATHENS, March 16 Children stuck in Greek migrant
camps are cutting themselves, attempting suicide and using drugs
to cope with "endless misery," international charity Save the
Children said on Thursday.
Reuters obtained an advance copy of a report that marks one
year since the European Union struck a deal with Turkey to stem
the flow of refugees and migrants to Greek islands.
"Their mental health is rapidly deteriorating due to the
conditions created as a result of this deal," the report said,
adding conditions in Greek camps had led to a rise in self-harm,
aggression, anxiety and depression.
"One of the most shocking and appalling developments Save
the Children staff have witnessed is the increase in suicide
attempts and self-harm amongst children as young as nine."
One 12-year-old boy filmed his suicide attempt after
witnessing others trying to end their lives, it said.
In 2015, a million refugees and migrants from Syria, Iraq,
Afghanistan and beyond reached Europe, crossing over to Greek
islands from Turkey. The flow has all but stopped since the
EU-Ankara deal came into force on March 20, 2016.
Under the deal, anyone who crosses into Greece without
documents can be deported to Turkey unless they qualify for
asylum in Greece. But long asylum procedures and a huge backlog
have stranded 14,000 asylum seekers on five Greek islands,
double the capacity.
Save the Children described conditions in overcrowded camps
as "degrading" and "detention-like", forcing asylum-seekers to
fight for basic necessities such as blankets, a dry place to
sleep, food, warm water and access to healthcare.
"The living conditions have made them lose hope and made
them feel like animals and objects - not exactly human, but
inferior human beings," the report quoted a staff member of
Praksis, its partner organisation, as saying.
Children had lost all hope that they will leave Greece and
became impatient as well as verbally and physically aggressive,
it said. Others turned to drugs as a way of coping.
"The conditions are turning children from young people who
are calm and full of dreams to people who want to harm property,
others and themselves," another Praksis member was quoted as
saying.
"They say that they feel bad, then someone offers them a
pill and promises it will make them feel better, and then it
does and they start taking drugs."
