ATHENS, June 2 Greek police on Friday cleared
out a makeshift migrant camp in the former Athens airport that
has long been criticised by rights' groups as unfit for human
habitation.
About 400 people were living in tents in Hellenikon, the
former airport complex that also houses abandoned venues used in
the 2004 Olympic Games, a police official said. That total was
down from about 3,000 last year because most have been moved to
other sites.
At its peak occupancy last summer, hundreds slept crammed in
tents in the old arrivals terminal, in scorching temperatures
with little food and bouts of crime and violence.
Migrants were first taken to Hellenikon in November 2015
when police began transferring hundreds from the
Greek-Macedonian border where they were trying to move on to
northern Europe.
The government had long promised to empty the site, which it
has agreed to lease to private investors under its economic
bailout programme, but struggled to convince the migrants to
move to other camps around the country.
Many migrants, mostly Afghans not eligible for an European
relocation programme to other member states, feared moving away
from Athens would make it harder to leave Greece.
More than 62,000 migrants and refugees heading to northern
Europe have been stranded in Greece since countries in the
Balkans shut their borders to those seeking passage in March
last year.
