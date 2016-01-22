ATHENS Jan 22 At least 42 migrants including 17 children drowned early on Friday when their boats capsized off two Greek islands, coastguard officials said.

The boats went down off the islands of Kalolimnos and Farmakonisi near the Turkish coast. Coastguards had earlier put the death toll at at least 15.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, George Georgiopoulos and Theodora Arvanitidou in Athens; Writing By Richard Balmforth)