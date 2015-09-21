* Greece is main route for migrants to EU
* Tsipras says Athens needs help with influx
* Other Balkan states criticise Greece over crisis
By Jeremy Gaunt and Michele Kambas
ATHENS, Sept 21 As an icon for many on Europe's
left, Greece's newly elected prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, can
be expected to rattle the cages of the continent's elite
whenever he can.
After Sunday's solid re-election, he may start with the
migrant crisis, which he believes is emblematic of the European
Union's failure to stick with its founding principles of unity.
"When the Mediterranean turns into a watery grave, and the
Aegean Sea is washing dead children up on its shores, the very
concept of a united Europe is in crisis, as is European
culture," he told a campaign rally last week.
European unity, Tsipras reckons, was also sorely lacking
when the EU began imposing harsh austerity on his country when
it needed to be bailed out over debt.
But not unlike in the debt crisis, Tsipras must balance his
outrage at what he sees as the European Union's failure to
respond to the migrants with a need for its help in meeting the
cost to frontline Greece.
And as over debt, the criticism goes both ways.
Most of the refugees who make their way to Europe arrive via
Greece, which transports them from its islands to the mainland,
from where they trek north via the Balkans. Croatia said on
Monday it would demand Greece stop moving the migrants on.
Athens received 33 million euros ($37.2 million) in EU aid
earlier this month to help cope with the migrants. But Nicos
Christodoulakis, caretaker economy minister during the election
campaign, said a lack of preparation meant Greece was missing
out on up to 400 million euros in EU aid for the crisis.
Tsipras' first international meeting after re-election will
be a Wednesday discussion in Brussels with his EU counterparts
about the hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants pouring
into Europe, many via Greek islands that border Turkey.
Officials from his leftist Syriza party say he will ally
again with other EU countries bordering the Mediterranean such
as Italy and demand that the bloc shares the burden of dealing
with hundreds of thousands of refugees.
"Member states (must) take and share the responsibility,
that's where the rupture is," a senior Syriza official said.
The European Commission wants a quota system among EU
countries to take up the refugees, but many countries, notably
Britain and those in eastern Europe, are opposed.
GREEK LANDINGS
Of the record 430,000 refugees and migrants who have made
the journey across the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year,
309,000 have arrived via Greece, according to the International
Organization for Migration.
Athens has been accused of just letting them go without
proper registration.
"It is absolutely unacceptable to have Greece emptying its
refugee camps and sending people towards Croatia via Macedonia
and Serbia," Croatian Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic said on
Monday.
But near-bankrupt Greece is ill-equipped to deal with the
situation. Those of its islands which have borne the brunt of
the arrivals have been easily swamped by the numbers: Athens has
been forced to run a relay of three ships to the mainland from
Lesbos.
The human cost - the "watery grave" to which Tsipras
referred - is also on constant display.
Over the past weekend alone, 13 migrants died in Turkish
waters trying to reach Lesbos when a boat carrying 46 people
collided with a dry cargo vessel and capsized.
Six of those killed were children and 20 others were
rescued, according to a Turkish coastguard source.
A girl believed to be five years died on Saturday and 13
other migrants were feared lost overboard after their boat sank
in choppy seas off Lesbos.
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)