BRUSSELS, March 7 The European Union must remain vigilant on press freedom in Turkey despite its need for Ankara's cooperation to stem the flow of migrants into Europe, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday.

Arriving for an emergency EU meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on the migration crisis, Hollande said when asked about the Turkish government's seizure of the daily newspaper Zaman: "Cooperating with Turkey doesn't mean we should not be extremely vigilant about press freedom. And I am."

