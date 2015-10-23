UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
PARIS Oct 23 Europe should offer Turkey financial and other help to deal with the migrant crisis, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday during a visit to Athens.
"Turkey needs to meet a certain number of obligations and also watch its border but we also must help Turkey, including financially, in welcoming refugees," Hollande said. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Catherine Evans)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February