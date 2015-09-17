BUDAPEST, Sept 17 The European Union's migration commissioner said on Thursday that barriers of the kind that Hungary has erected on its Serbian border are temporary solutions that only divert flows of refugees and migrants to other countries and escalate tensions.

"The majority of people arriving in Europe are Syrians in need of our help," Dimitris Avramopoulos told a joint news conference with Hungary's foreign and interior ministers.

"There is no wall you would not climb, no sea you would not cross if you are fleeing violence and terror," he said. "We have a moral duty to offer them protection." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kevin Liffey)