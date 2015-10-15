BUDAPEST Oct 15 Hungary will close its border with Croatia to stem the flow of thousands of illegal migrants arriving daily unless European Union leaders agree on a joint task force to halt them on Greek shores, Hungary's Foreign Minister told Reuters.

"We have urged Greece and the European Council to put together a joint European force to protect the external Schengen border," Peter Szijjarto said in an interview on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, this decision has not been made. If this decision is not made during the European Council meeting today and tomorrow, we really have to put it into serious consideration to protect the Schengen zone at the Croatian-Hungarian border," he said.

Szijjarto said sealing off the border would create a similar clampdown as on the Serbian border, which diverted the flow of thousands of migrants towards Croatia. He said Hungary had informed its southern neighbour Slovenia as well as Austria and Germany about the plans. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)