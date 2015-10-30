ATHENS Oct 30 Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter
Szijjarto said on Friday the migrant crisis posed the most
serious challenge to the European Union since its inception, and
that a 'real effective solution' to it had not been put in place
by the bloc.
Szijjarto, whose country lies on a primary corridor for tens
of thousands of refugees from the Middle East and beyond who
have arrived in Europe this year, said concerted action was
needed to bust people smugglers who were 'international
criminals'.
"Instead of bashing and criticising each other we need to
come up with common solutions," Szijjarto told reporters in
Greece, which has been a primary gateway for more than 500,000
migrants heading into the European Union this year.
"We have so many proposals on the table, we have spoken
about possible solutions so much but a real effective solution
has not been put in place at all," he said after meeting his
Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)