BUDAPEST Jan 8 The European Union should
establish a new frontier on the northern border of Greece,
because an agreement with Turkey will not be enough to stop
hundreds of thousands of migrants from coming to Europe,
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"I think the next line of defence that we need to build up
lies on the northern border of Greece," Orban told public radio
in an interview.
He said Bulgaria, one of Greece's northern neighbours,
should be adopted into the EU's border-free Schengen zone, while
Macedonia should be given financial support and other assistance
so it could beef up its defences.
"I do not think that the deal with Turkey will be sufficient
in itself," Orban said. Hungary erected fences on its southern
borders to halt the flow of migrants.
