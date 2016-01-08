(Adds detail, more comments)
BUDAPEST Jan 8 The European Union should
establish a new frontier on the northern border of Greece,
because an agreement with Turkey will not be enough to stop
hundreds of thousands of migrants from coming to Europe,
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
Orban has gained support in Hungary with his tough stance on
migration. His government has put up fences on the country's
southern border to keep out migrants and asylum seekers fleeing
war and poverty in the Middle East and Asia.
The barriers initially drew criticism from his European
Union partners, but several countries, such as Slovenia and
Austria, have since raised barriers of their own. Others have
imposed checks within the EU's border-free Schengen zone to cope
with the flow.
Orban said Germany, which welcomed a million migrants last
year, has recently shifted towards "common sense" to slow
arrivals. But Orban said nothing short of stopping more people
entering would resolve the issue.
"I think the next line of defence that we need to build up
lies on the northern border of Greece," Orban told public radio
in an interview.
He said Bulgaria, one of Greece's northern neighbours,
should be adopted into the EU's border-free Schengen zone, while
Macedonia should be given financial support and other assistance
so it could beef up its defences.
"I do not think that the deal with Turkey will be sufficient
in itself," Orban said. Hungary erected fences on its southern
borders to halt the flow of migrants.
In October, the EU offered Turkey a possible 3 billion euros
($3.26 billion) in aid, the prospect of easier travel visas and
renewed talks on Turkey's joining the bloc, in return for its
help stemming the flow of migrants to Europe.
"It is nice that (Turkey) has promised that there would be a
line of defence there, but we need to build one of our own from
our own resources on the northern border of Greece and stop, not
slow down, but stop migration," Orban said.
($1 = 0.9204 euros)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Larry King)