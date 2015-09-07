(Adds details, quote)
BUDAPEST, Sept 7 Hungary's defence minister
resigned on Monday because the armed forces were being too slow
in building a border fence to keep out thousands of refugees and
migrants heading into the country.
The resignation came as police used pepper spray on migrants
who had broken out of a reception centre on Hungary's southern
border, highlighting the difficulty of stemming the tide of
refugees fleeing conflict in the Middle East.
The armed forces, for which Hende Csaba bore ultimate
responsibility as defence minister, were involved in the
construction of a fence along Hungary's border with Serbia
designed to prevent migrants entering the country illegally.
A government source said right-wing Prime Minister Viktor
Orban, a hard-liner on Europe's immigration crisis, was not
satisfied with the speed at which the border protections were
being constructed.
"The government's national security cabinet met on Monday to
look at the situation regarding illegal immigration," the
government said in a statement.
"The cabinet heard an account of the state of readiness of
the temporary security fence at the border. The minister offered
his resignation after the meeting," the statement ran.
Orban offered the job to Istvan Simicsko, a member of his
Fidesz-Christian Democrat party alliance and a former state
secretary in the defence ministry.
A group of around 300 migrants broke through a cordon around
a reception camp at Roszke, on Hungary's border with Serbia, and
set off down the wrong side of the motorway towards the capital
Budapest, Reuters witnesses said.
Police, who had been escorting the migrants to a transit
camp for fingerprinting and processing on their entry into the
European Union's passport-free Schengen zone, were unable to
prevent their escape despite using pepper spray.
Migrants had scuffled with police, another Reuters witness
said.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Sandor Peto; Editing by Giles
Elgood)