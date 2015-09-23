BAD STAFFELSTEIN, Germany, Sept 23 Hungarian
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he would propose to European
Union leaders that the bloc's members boost payments to the EU
budget by 1 percent and cut EU spending by 1 percent to help
cope with the refugee crisis.
Such a step would raise 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion),
Orban told journalists at a news conference at meeting of
Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU).
"We should repeat this as many times as necessary to have
the amount of money that we need to handle the crisis," he said
at a meeting of the CSU, the sister party to German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservatives.
European Union leaders could promise billions of euros in
new funding for Syrian refugees at an emergency summit on
Wednesday where they will also try to patch up bitter divisions
over the migration crisis.
($1 = 0.8962 euros)
