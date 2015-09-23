(Adds detail, comments, quotes)

By Michelle Martin and Marton Dunai

BAD STAFFELSTEIN, Germany/BUDAPEST, Sept 23 (Reuters) - H ungarian leader Viktor Orban said on Wednesday he would propose that European Union states pay more into the EU budget to help cope with the refugee crisis and that Greece should allow other countries to defend its borders to slow the influx.

Hungary lies in the path of the largest migration wave Europe has seen since World War Two and has registered more than 220,000 asylum-seekers this year.

To stem the flow of migrants, Orban's right-wing government has built a fence on the Serbian frontier and is constructing another on Hungary's border with Croatia.

Speaking to journalists in Germany, Orban said EU countries should pay 1 percent more into the bloc's common budget and cut EU spending by 1 percent, steps he said would raise 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) to deal with the refugee crisis.

Orban, who was attending a meeting of Germany's Christian Social Union (CSU), allies of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, said he would propose the move to EU leaders who are holding an emergency summit in Brussels.

"We should repeat this as many times as necessary to have the amount of money that we need to handle the crisis," he said.

Orban's CSU hosts rule the southern state of Bavaria, the first point of arrival for many migrants coming to Europe's largest economy, and are the only party in Germany which openly supports Orban. Other German politicians criticised the invitation to the Hungarian leader, and protesters demonstrated outside the venue.

Orban said he would suggest to EU leaders that Greece allow other countries to reinforce its borders to reduce the number of migrants arriving there, many via a perilous boat journey from neighbouring non-EU member Turkey.

"We should win Greece over to defer the defence of its external borders to countries that are willing to defend those external Greek borders from a law enforcement point of view," Orban said, adding that Hungary would be prepared to take part.

Orban also said he would propose separating refugees and migrants before they enter the European Union's passport-free Schengen zone and declaring all EU members and candidate countries "safe" to reduce the influx.

Candidate countries include Albania, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey. Many migrants have been travelling through these countries on their way to more prosperous European states in the north and west.

Orban said he would also propose forming partnerships with countries needed to solve the crisis such as Turkey and Russia.

He said a global effort should be made to deal with the refugee crisis: "I will propose at the UN next week that we should create a global contingent and involve the entire world."

CONTROVERSIAL MEETING

CSU leader Horst Seehofer has drawn widespread criticism for inviting Orban to the meeting at Kloster Banz, a picturesque former abbey set among wooded rolling hills in Bavaria.

Protesters gathered outside the venue's gates, blowing whistles and shouting "No one is illegal. Give people the right to stay everywhere!" as they held posters with slogans such as "Mr Orban tear down this wall" and "Fleeing is not a crime".

Markus Rinderspacher, a member of the Social Democrats (SPD), junior coalition partner in Merkel's government, said inviting Orban sent the wrong signal.

Anton Hofreiter, co-leader of the opposition Greens, said Orban's participation made the CSU "an accomplice of someone who builds barbed wire fences and allows refugees to be beaten".

But Seehofer, speaking to journalists, said Hungary and its leader were "indispensable for reaching a real solution".

CSU-ruled Bavaria has urged the federal government to provide more funds to help it cope with the influx of refugees. (Additional reporting by Joern Poltz in Bad Staffelstein; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Catherine Evans)