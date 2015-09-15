BUDAPEST, Sept 15 Hungary's government has decided to start preparatory ground work for the extension towards Romania of a fence it is building along the Serbian border, to deal with any change in migration routes, the foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"We have made the decision to start preparatory works for the construction of a fence starting from the Hungarian-Serbian-Romanian border at a reasonable length should migration pressure shift in the direction of Romania," Peter Szijjarto told a news conference. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kevin Liffey)