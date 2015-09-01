UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BUDAPEST, Sept 1 Hungary reopened its Eastern Railway Terminus on Tuesday after shutting it for more than an hour, but did not permit migrants outside to enter, national news agency MTI reported.
Hundreds of migrants demonstrated outside the station demanding that they be allowed to travel on to Germany. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.