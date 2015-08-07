UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ROME Aug 7 Italian police said they arrested three Libyans and two Algerians on Friday accused of multiple homicide and human trafficking in connection with the presumed death by drowning of more than 200 migrants in the Mediterranean, police said.
The five, who had been held for questioning on Thursday night, were arrested in Palermo, where survivors of Wednesday's shipwreck arrived. Police allege migrants were beaten and stabbed during the voyage, with many locked in the hold. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by John Stonestreet)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.