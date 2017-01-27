ROME Jan 27 Some 1,000 migrants were saved from
leaky boats in the central Mediterranean on Friday and one
person was found dead, Italy's coast guard said.
An Italian coast guard ship, the Spanish humanitarian group
Proactiva Open Arms and a Caribbean-registered supply vessel
went to the aid of six rubber dinghies and three wooden vessels.
"A dead body was recovered from one of the rubber boats,"
the coast guard said in a statement. They gave no details about
the migrants' nationalities.
The sea crossing from Libya to Italy, operated by people
smugglers based in the unstable North African state, is now the
main route for migrants seeking better lives in Europe.
A record 181,000 mainly African boat migrants reached Italy
last year, pushing the total number of arrivals in the past
three years over half a million.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Dominic Evans)