BRUSSELS Aug 24 European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker dismissed calls for a new EU summit on immigration, saying member states should stop dragging their heels and implement existing agreements on the matter.

Juncker's comments in an opinion piece published in France's Le Figaro and Germany's Die Welt on Monday come ahead of a meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande in Berlin to discuss immigration.

Juncker repeated his criticism of European governments failing to take migrants from Italy and Greece where tens of thousands arrived by boat have over the last months to escape poverty and war in their home countries.

"We don't need a new summit. Member states have to adopt the European measures and apply them to their territory," he wrote.

Juncker added that the European Union should draw up a uniform list of "safe countries" to which migrants could be returned. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Toby Chopra)