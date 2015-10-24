BERLIN Oct 24 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said he wanted to get a group of EU leaders
to agree on short-term measures to tackle the migrant crisis in
the western Balkans at a summit on Sunday.
Concern is growing about hundreds of thousands of migrants
arriving in Europe, many from war zones in the Middle East, and
camping in western Balkan countries in ever colder conditions as
winter approaches.
Juncker has summoned EU leaders from the region and
Chancellor Angela Merkel from Germany, which is taking in more
refugees than any other EU state, for talks on Sunday.
"They will discuss urgently needed, common operative
answers to the current humanitarian demands and decide on
short-term measures," Juncker told German newspaper group Funke,
which includes the Hamburger Abendblatt.
"We need more cooperation and a closer agreement between the
countries in the region to master the situation," he said.
The situation for migrants deteriorated after Hungary sealed
its borders with Serbia and Croatia, leaving many stranded in
other overwhelmed states.
Merkel, a driving force behind the Sunday meeting, will
argue for distributing migrants within the EU directly from
initial registration centres, according to Der Spiegel weekly.
German media have also reported that Juncker will present a
16-point plan at the talks, including an undertaking not to send
migrants from one country to another without prior agreement,
according to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
In the interview, Juncker also praised Merkel for focusing
on the refugee crisis, which she has described as a bigger
challenge for Europe than the Greek debt debacle.
"I very much value the fact that the chancellor has not been
driven off her course by opinion polls. Because this is not
about short-term popularity but about substance," he said.
Germany expects at least 800,000 migrants this year, almost
1 percent of its population. Merkel's popularity has dropped
since she threw open the doors to Syrian refugees nearly two
months ago.
In her weekly podcast, Merkel said many of those arriving in
Germany would have a tough time. "For some of those who come to
us, things will go really well. But there will be a proportion
who don't have such a good education and we must make sure that
they quickly find work, especially young people."
