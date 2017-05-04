BUDAPEST May 4 Hungarian prosecutors on
Thursday charged 11 people, four of them with murder and all
with human trafficking, in connection with the death of 71
migrants found in a lorry by an Austrian motorway in August
2015.
A statement from the Prosecution Office of Bács-Kiskun
county, from where the lorry set out on its fatal journey, said
it had asked for life sentences for four men and fixed-term
prison sentences and expulsion for the rest of the accused.
Four men participated in the transport of the 71 migrants
directly with the rest involved in sustaining a network that
made hundreds of thousands of euros from human smuggling, the
statement said, as thousands of refugees and migrants crossed
the Balkans that year.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby
Chopra)