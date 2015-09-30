By Matthias Blamont
LOURDES, France, Sept 30 For Iraqi Christians
fleeing Islamic State militants in their native land reaching
Lourdes, the French town long synonymous with miraculous
religious visions, feels little short of a modern-day miracle.
Arriving in the town where peasant girl Bernadette Soubirous
is said to have had visions of the Virgin Mary in 1858, the
refugees have also experienced real Christian charity through
the efforts of some dedicated, Lourdes-based compatriots, an
ex-soldier and the local parish priest.
"We are split between sadness and joy. But Lourdes is like a
flower offering us her perfume. It is the town of the Virgin
Mary, giving us our faith," said one of the refugees, Youssif,
48, a former teacher of the Aramaic and Syriac languages.
Lourdes, nestling in the Pyrenees foothills near the Spanish
border and buzzing with international pilgrims, is a world away
from the horrors Youssif, his wife and two sons have escaped.
Their life was turned upside down on August 7, 2014, when
Islamic State, which espouses a puritanical and highly
intolerant version of Islam, seized their town of Qaraqosh in
northern Iraq, home to a large Christian community.
"We had to hide the fact that we were Christians. But it is
obviously very difficult to hide your religious beliefs. We are
Christians, that's our life," said Youssif, who like other
Iraqis in Lourdes declined to give his surname for safety
reasons.
Speaking Aramaic, the language Jesus is believed to have
spoken, Youssif described the fall of his town to Islamic State
and his family's escape to the relative safety of nearby Iraqi
Kurdistan before their move to France.
Islamic State, which has seized swathes of territory in Iraq
and Syria over the past two years, has killed many Christians,
whom it regards as infidels. It has also killed members of other
religious minorities as well as Sunni Muslims who do not swear
allegiance to the group's self-declared 'caliphate'.
Iraq's ancient Christian population has more than halved
over the past decade, from about 1 million before the fall of
Saddam Hussein in 2003, to barely 400,000 by July 2014.
OPEN DOORS
Responding to the latest surge of migrants fleeing to Europe
from the conflicts in Iraq, Syria and beyond, Pope Francis urged
Catholics this month to open their doors to the refugees -
something Nahren and Amer, living in Lourdes, had already done.
The Iraqi Christian couple, who fled to France more than a
decade ago, helped to organise the escape to France of Youssif
and dozens of other Iraqi Christians with the active involvement
of their parish priest, Jean-Francois Duhar.
"They asked me if we could help them to bring some of their
friends and relatives (to France)," recalled Duhar.
He and his bishop contacted the French consulate in Arbil,
capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, just days after France agreed last
year to grant asylum to persecuted Iraqi Christians. Visas were
issued for those with host families to go to.
About 15 Iraqi Christian families have arrived in Lourdes
over the past year. Up to 20 families, roughly 70 to 80 people,
are expected to have reached the town by early 2016.
Under a local Catholic initiative called Echo 65 run by
retired soldier Pascal Vigneron, the refugees stay with Amer and
Nahren at first before being sent to other homes in the parish.
"(It provides) an opportunity for them to acclimatise and
get some explanations about France," said Vigneron.
Youssif wants to get a job and send his sons to university
in France but that may prove difficult. Of the 60 Iraqis now in
Lourdes only one is employed, partly due to high unemployment in
the region and to their lack of French language skills.
Vigneron said many of the Iraqis also showed little desire
to find work.
"They said to us, a job? Not now ... I was mad to start
with. But then I thought again. I cannot know what they have
been through, or how I would have coped if I had gone through
what they've endured," he said.
One refugee, Matti, is unlikely to work in the near future.
A roofer by trade, he suffered a fall 24 years ago that left him
partly paralysed.
Along with his wife Heyam and son Marwan, Matti, 54, said he
was held hostage in his own house by Islamic State for a month
before a Muslim man helped them to escape one night to Arbil.
Their luck has improved further, with accommodation that
caters to Matti's needs.
Their French host Michel, 63, said: "My mother was
handicapped and I had done some work in my own house to
accommodate her. I felt we had to welcome Matti."
ONLINE IN CEMETERY
The language is clearly a big obstacle.
"They are still at the rudimentary stage (of learning
French). They spend a lot of time together so they don't get to
practise their French much," said another local host, Gonzague
Amyot d'Inville, head of the Cite Saint Pierre centre that funds
poor pilgrims visiting the town.
But the father of six said he was still able to make a
connection early on with his Iraqi guests - a woman and her two
adult children who lived in his home for almost four months.
"On the first evening, the young man wanted to contact his
girlfriend (via the Internet). As the network wasn't working
well, I had to take him to the only place in the village with a
connection. And that was the cemetery, so obviously we had a
good laugh about that," he said.
Lourdes mayor Josette Bourdeu said the town was glad to
welcome the Iraqi Christians and that it would also take its
share of refugees recently allocated by Paris to the
Hautes-Pyrenees region as part of the European Union's efforts
to resettle some of the refugees pouring into Europe.
But Bourdeu also expressed concern about taking in more
refugees than the town is able to absorb. "I don't want to
create a ghetto," she said.
Vigneron was undaunted by the challenge, saying his
association hoped to welcome up to 24 families and that it was
well-placed to make the project a success.
"I'm afraid that the French state will find apartments for
some refugees and then walk away," he said. "We, however, are
here to help over the long haul."
Over that sort of time frame, the Iraqis of Lourdes have
their own dreams.
Matti hopes to return eventually to Iraq, while his son
Marwan, 25, who starts music lessons next month, says he too has
a dream - "to be a big star".
