BERLIN Oct 4 The European Union should loosen
its deficit rules due to extra spending caused by a record
influx of refugees, the head of the European parliament and
Luxembourg's finance minister both said in newspaper interviews
on Sunday.
Calls for the EU to relax rules which say that states'
budget deficits must not exceed 3 percent of gross domestic
product are growing as the costs of dealing with refugees mount.
Austria has also said Brussels should consider exemptions
for the rising cost of looking after refugees.
European Parliament President Martin Schulz told a group of
German regional newspapers that the influx of refugees was an
extraordinary burden that must be taken into account for the
deficit criteria.
He said: "Given the huge burdens that individual countries
are bearing in the refugee crisis, we can't just act like
everything is in a normal state."
Luxembourg's Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna told German
newspaper Handelsblatt that the European Union should loosen its
deficit rules due to extra spending caused by the arrival of
refugees.
"We should neutralise the extra expenses," Gramegna, whose
country currently has the EU's rotating presidency, was quoted
as saying.
He said the refugee crisis was "a real challenge", including
financially, and said that asylum policy should be given the
highest priority and the EU should take account of it.
"If there is a famine, we also don't say that we don't have
any money any more due to our rules. Those who assume
responsibility also have to keep an eye on the costs," he said.
