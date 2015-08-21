GENEVA Aug 21 The United Nations voiced concern
at force used by Macedonian riot police to disperse refugees
trying to enter from Greece on Friday and urged the Skopje
government to establish "orderly management" of its borders.
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres spoke
with Macedonian Foreign Minister Poposki on Friday and "received
assurances that the border will not be closed in the future",
the Geneva-based agency said in a statement.
UNHCR also called on authorities in Greece to provide urgent
assistance to "people stranded on the Greek side of the border"
and to help them move towards refugee reception facilities
further from the border with its Balkan neighbour.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, Editing by Angus MacSwan)