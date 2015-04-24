BAMAKO, April 24 At least 50 Malians from the impoverished region of Kayes were among up to 900 migrants who drowned trying to cross from Libya to Europe this weekend, the government said on Friday.

The deaths triggered worldwide outrage and prompted the European Union to agree to triple the size of its naval search mission in the Mediterranean at a hastily convened summit.

"There were 24 survivors amongst which there were 12 Malians. Around 50 Malians drowned but that number could increase," said Kany Keita, spokesman for the Ministry for Malians Abroad.

Nearly 2,000 people have died this year out of nearly 40,000 people recorded making the crossing.

The Kayes region of western Mali, which borders Senegal, Guinea and Mauritania, has seen high levels of emigration for years. Many residents have found a home in the West African nation's former colonial ruler France. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)