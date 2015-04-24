BREMERHAVEN, Germany April 24 Europe needs to come up with a new system for asylum seekers since its current rules, known as the Dublin regulation, no longer work, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Speaking at a campaign event in Bremerhaven ahead of state elections next month, Merkel said any system for distributing refugees should take account of the size of countries the strength of their economies. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Caroline Copley)