STRASBOURG Oct 7 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel warned fellow leaders of European Union countries on
Wednesday against succumbing to nationalism in tackling the
bloc's migrant crisis.
In a speech to the European Parliament, she also backed a
new EU system to share the burden of accommodating the hundreds
of thousands of migrants arriving on the continent, declaring
that the existing "Dublin" rules had failed.
This summer's crisis has created deep divisions in the EU,
and a number of eastern European member states had refused to
accept a system under which asylum seekers are supposed to be
spread around the bloc according to compulsory quotas.
"In the refugee crisis we must not succumb to the temptation
of falling back into acting in nationalistic terms," said
Merkel, standing next to French President Francois Hollande.
"National solo efforts are no solution to the refugee crisis."
Under the Dublin regime, migrants are supposed to seek
asylum in the first EU country they arrive in, but over the
summer most have refused to register in countries such as
Greece, which is in an economic crisis.
Instead they have headed overland to wealthier member states
to the north, mainly Germany and Sweden, believing that life
will be better there.
"Let's be honest, the Dublin procedure in its current form
is obsolete in practice," Merkel said. "The bottom line is that
it didn't prove to be sustainable in the face of the challenges
on our borders."
"Due to that I am supporting the agreement of a new approach
of a fair and joint burden sharing," she added.
Germany expects at least 800,000 asylum seekers to arrive
this year. The interior ministry said on Wednesday that it had
received 43,071 applications for asylum in September, a 126
percent rise compared with the same month last year.
An EU summit last month agreed to start a process of
relocating Syrians and others likely to win refugee status
around member states and deporting those regarded as unwanted
economic migrants.
That is a demand of Germany and France but also of
ex-communist states such as Hungary, the Czech Republic and
Slovakia which have resisted quotas to force them to take a
share of asylum-seekers but were over-ruled in a rare
ministerial vote in September.
