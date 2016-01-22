BRUSSELS Jan 22 European Union interior
ministers will discuss on Monday options for extending temporary
border controls in the passport-free Schengen zone to control
migration flows, a European Commission spokeswoman said on
Friday.
Germany, the top destination for people arriving in Europe
amid the continent's worst migration crisis in decades, is among
several European countries that have reintroduced temporary
border controls to better control migration.
But such temporary border checks expire in May, meaning they
must either be lifted or extended for up to two years if Berlin
argues that "persistent deficiencies" on the external borders of
the Schengen zone justify that.
"We have not yet launched this mechanism... (but) this
possibility exists, it is there and the Commission is prepared
to use it if need be," a spokeswoman for the EU's executive said
of any potential two-year extension.
"We're not currently in that situation but interior
ministers will on Monday in Amsterdam have the opportunity to
discuss it... and it's on the agenda what steps should be taken
or will need to be taken once we near the end of he maximum
period in May," the spokeswoman told a regular news briefing.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)