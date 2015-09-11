UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Citing the migrant crisis in the European Union, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that the world should expect refugee problems for decades.
Speaking at a town hall event with U.S. military members, Obama said military conflicts and climate change will contribute to refugee crises. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.