VIENNA, Sept 16 Hungary will build a fence along portions of its border with Croatia, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse published on Wednesday.

"We have decided to build a fence also on the border with Romania," Orban was quoted as saying in the interview posted on Die Presse's website. "We will also erect a fence at certain locations on the Croatian border," he said. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Catherine Evans)