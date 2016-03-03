* EU heads towards two crucial migration summits in March
* Rutte says Greece will get more EU help to deal with
migrants
* Says Greek debt bailout must be separate from migration
crisis
(Adds detail, more quotes)
By Gabriela Baczynska
BRUSSELS, March 3 Turkey must ensure the number
of refugees and migrants leaving its shores for Europe drops
towards zero, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said ahead of a
meeting of EU and Turkish leaders on Monday.
The 28-nation bloc is pushing for more effective
implementation of a deal under which Ankara is due to cut the
number of arrivals and help alleviate what has turned into a
major migration crisis for the EU.
"We need to bring it back to a level from which we can see
zero. It has to be really considerably lower than it is today,"
Rutte, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said in
an interview with Reuters and two other media outlets.
EU leaders are scrambling to prevent a repeat of the chaotic
arrivals last summer, which has pushed Europe's cherished
free-travel Schengen zone to the verge of collapse, raised
security concerns and fuelled support for nationalists and
anti-migrant groups across the bloc.
Rutte also called for an agreement to "accelerate
readmission of third country nationals and economic migrants. I
think that would be the minimum outcome."
He said Turkey had to do more to stop smugglers taking
people on the short but perilous trip across the Aegean Sea to
Greece. EU leaders and officials in Brussels have warned that
the Monday summit and another one among EU leaders on Mar. 17-18
form the last chance to get the migration crisis under control.
"And I hope we can come to an agreement on resettlement:
that, for a couple weeks, we can assess that the numbers coming
from Turkey to Greece are really coming down, with the zero
being visible, so that it is possible for the EU to start a more
ambitious resettlement programme. So a minimum outcome and a
preferred outcome."
BURDEN ON GREECE
After talks with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on
Monday, the 28 EU leaders will themselves convene. Rutte said
they had to agree that migrants be processed in Greece rather
than allowed to trek north towards wealthier northern Europe.
The EU would then provide humanitarian aid and logistical
support and help build shelters for people in Greece and start
relocating them in larger numbers in exchange, Rutte said.
"I think we can get to reasonable decisions on all of this
on Monday," he said.
Greece is the main point of entry for those fleeing war in
the Middle East and has seen some 126,000 people arrive so far
in 2016 after more than a million refugees and migrants reached
Europe in 2015.
Some 25,000 refugees and migrants are estimated to be stuck
in Greece, a major humanitarian challenge for a country
recovering from an economic and debt crisis that nearly knocked
it out of the euro zone.
Rutte said the latest euro zone's bailout conditions for
Greece should not be loosened. "We should keep the two dossiers
separate," he said.
He said EU leaders were repeatedly on the phone with Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to discuss Greece's needs and
urging Athens to accept that Greece was the key migrant entry
point.
"That's a fact of life and we have to deal with that, whilst
at the same time ... acknowledging that we cannot leave Greece
with the whole burden, we have to share."
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Dominic Evans)