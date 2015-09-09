BRATISLAVA, Sept 9 The European Commission's
proposals for a regional response to an influx of migrants
include several positive points but Slovakia still opposes
mandatory quotas, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said
on Wednesday.
"(Commission President Jean-Claude) Juncker's proposal has
several positive points," he told reporters.
He said Slovakia rejected proposals on how many migrants
must be taken by each EU member state and also opposed giving
the Commission, the EU's executive branch, too much power in
dealing with the migration crisis.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka;
Editing by Louise Ireland)