* Quotas are irrational, "solve nothing", Slovak PM says
* Welcomes Brussels' plan to beef up border protection
BRATISLAVA, Sept 9 European Commission proposals
for a unified EU response to an influx of migrants include
several positive points but Slovakia still opposes mandatory
migrant quotas, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday.
Slovakia is among four central European Union states that
have been campaigning against plans by the Commission, as well
as Germany, to redistribute some of the hundreds of thousands of
asylum-seekers flooding into Europe among all member states.
A new proposal presented by European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday went in the right direction on
issues like protection of the EU's external frontiers, Fico
said.
"We appreciate the proposed measures including the
protection of EU borders in Italy and Greece. We are ready to
contribute financially, and with a military or technical
presence," Fico said.
He added: "Quotas are irrational and do not solve anything.
Let's not bend down to what Germany and France says. We have our
own ideas, information and right to say our opinion."
His position echoed that of Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav
Sobotka, who also reiterated on Wednesday his stance against
quotas but a readiness to participate in other forms of response
to the crisis.
The central Europeans - including Poland and Hungary - could
be overruled on the quotas. Fico said the issue should be
brought to full debate by EU heads of state.
He said most migrants were seeking a better life in Germany
rather than fleeing war, and those did not need help. This
assessment goes against the view of the United Nations as well
as the Commission who see most migrants as refugees fleeing wars
and persecution in the Middle East and Africa.
The Czech Republic and Slovakia, which have tiny Muslim
minorities and remain poorer than western Europe, have only seen
a trickle of refugees moving through their territory to Germany;
almost none have claimed asylum locally.
Under the Juncker plan, the Czechs would take in 4,306
asylum-seekers and Slovakia 2,287. Germany and France would
receive the highest numbers.
