LJUBLJANA Oct 17 The Slovenian army will support police in handling an influx of migrants, Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Saturday, after Hungary sealed its border with Croatia overnight, diverting migrants west into Slovenia.

"The government has decided to include the army in helping police," Cerar told a news conference after a meeting of Slovenia's national security council.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Jason Neely)