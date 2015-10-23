STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Sweden's government will put
forward an extra budget before year end as it revamps its
spending plans as a result of record numbers of asylum seekers
arriving in the Nordic country, a finance ministry spokesman
said on Friday.
Earlier in the day the government said it had reached
agreement with the opposition to hand local authorities an extra
10 billion crowns ($1.18 billion) this year to cope with the
asylum situation.
"The additional resources to local authorities require an
extra budget before the end of the year," Fredrik Korneback,
spokesman for Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, said.
Andersson said this week that the government would have to
borrow more and make widespread savings to cope with 190,000
asylum seekers expected to arrive this year.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson)