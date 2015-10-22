ISTANBUL Oct 22 There are strong indications that a new wave of migration has begun following an increase in attacks on the Syrian city of Aleppo, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan, in a speech to a law association, repeated his calls to train and equip more Syrian rebels and to set up a safe zone to protect displaced civilians, a plan which has long failed to find support from Western allies.

"If these are done, I believe the migration from Syria will stop and the refugees that we are hosting will also be able to go back," he said, referring to the more than 2 million Syrian refugees sheltering in Turkey. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)