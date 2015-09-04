* 57 people stopped trying to reach Kos on Thursday
* Migrants pack parks in Turkish coastal resort
* Father of drowned toddlers travels with bodies to Istanbul
By Ece Toksabay
BODRUM, Sept 4 Turkish authorities stopped 57
people trying to cross to the Greek island of Kos on Thursday
night, as migrants trying to reach Europe remained undeterred by
the drowning of two toddlers this week on the same route.
Images of the tiny body of 3-year old Aylan Kurdi washed up
on a beach near the Turkish resort of Bodrum sparked a global
outpouring of sympathy, and shocked European governments into
renewed focus on tackling the migrant cris
But the death of Kurdi - along with his 5-year old brother
Galip, his mother and nine others - has done little to deter
migrants, many refugees from war in the Middle East, from taking
to small boats for the 4 km (2 mile) nocturnal crossing to Kos
from Bodrum.
Coastguards halted three boats carrying 57 Syrians, Afghans
and Pakistanis late on Thursday, impounding the vessels and
taking the passengers back to Turkey, where they spent the night
sleeping under blankets in the yard of the coastguard building.
Those with papers identifying where they came from will be
deported, other than to Syria, whilst the rest will stay in
Turkey, an officer for the Bodrum coastguard told Reuters.
Four suspected Syrian smugglers detained in connection with
the deaths of Aylan and his family appeared in handcuffs at a
courthouse in Bodrum on Friday.
Meanwhile in the centre of the town, life-jackets were still
on sale for as little as 30 Turkish lira ($10.07), amidst
reports many are fake, cobbled together with canvas and sponge.
Vendors declined to comment.
Turkey has borne much of the brunt of the humanitarian
fallout from neighbouring Syria, sheltering an estimated 2
million refugees at a cost of $6 billion. But its Aegean
coastline has become a key jumping-off point for thousands
hoping for more permanency in Europe.
The photographs of 3-year old Aylan lying dead on the beach
has prompted an outpouring of sympathy around the world for the
migrants.
Abdullah, the father of Aylan and Galip, has found himself
at the centre of a media storm as a result.
Late on Thursday he arrived by plane in Istanbul with his
family's bodies, en route back to the Syrian border town of
Kobane, where they are expected to be buried later on Friday.
A dazed-looking Abdullah was greeted by television cameras
and Turkish officials as a tiny coffin bearing one of his
children was unloaded from the plane. On Thursday Abdullah, who
had had an application for asylum in Canada refused before
attempting to reach Europe, told reporters he wanted the world
to take action, so that the deaths of his children were the
last.
The United Nations refugee agency estimates more than
300,000 people have already used dangerous sea-routes this year
to reach Europe this year alone, with around 2,500 losing their
lives.
($1 = 2.9800 liras)
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, writing by Jonny Hogg)