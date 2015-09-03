ISTANBUL, Sept 3 Turkish police have detained four Syrians suspected of involvement in organising the passage of a boat which capsized, drowning 12 people including a toddler, as they travelled from Turkey to a Greek island, Dogan news agency said on Thursday.

It said that the four, including a boat captain, were held on Wednesday evening and that their questioning was continuing.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)