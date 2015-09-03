Israel's Netafim hires Goldman Sachs to handle possible sale
JERUSALEM, March 27 Israeli irrigation specialist Netafim said on Monday it has hired Goldman Sachs to handle the possible sale or public offering of the company.
ANKARA, Sept 3 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Thursday for developed countries, notably in Europe, to be more sensitive on the immigration crisis, saying he did not consider the way some European countries classify refugees as humane.
In a speech at a conference in Ankara, Erdogan also said that terrorism was the biggest threat to the economy and a growing problem on which Western nations were not showing enough sensitivity. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
LONDON, March 27 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday he had not been recalled to South Africa by his President, but "asked to come back home" and had been planning to do so anyway.