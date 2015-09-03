ANKARA, Sept 3 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Thursday for developed countries, notably in Europe, to be more sensitive on the immigration crisis, saying he did not consider the way some European countries classify refugees as humane.

In a speech at a conference in Ankara, Erdogan also said that terrorism was the biggest threat to the economy and a growing problem on which Western nations were not showing enough sensitivity. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)