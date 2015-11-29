* EU leaders, Turkish PM Davutoglu agree deal on migration
* EU offers 3 bln euros, visas, accession talks for Ankara
help
* Europeans see Turkey as vital partner in holding back
migrants
* Human rights pushed into background as EU seeks aid in
crisis
(Adds Tusk, Hollande quotes, edits)
By Francesco Guarascio and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 Turkey promised to help stem
the flow of migrants to Europe in return for cash, visas and
renewed talks on joining the EU in a deal struck on Sunday that
the Turkish prime minister called a "new beginning" for the
uneasy neighbours.
Leaders of the European Union met Turkish premier Ahmet
Davutoglu in Brussels on Sunday to finalise an agreement
hammered out by diplomats over the past month, as Europeans
struggle to limit the strain on their 28-nation bloc from taking
in hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees.
A key element is 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in EU aid
for the 2.2 million Syrians now in Turkey. The money is intended
to raise their living standards and so persuade more of them to
stay put rather than attempt perilous crossings to the EU via
the Greek islands.
The final offer of "an initial" 3 billion euros represents a
compromise between the EU, which offered that sum over two
years, and Turkey, which wanted it every year. Now the money, as
French President Francois Hollande said, will be paid out bit by
bit as conditions are met, leaving the total payout unclear.
"As Turkey is making an effort to take in refugees -- who
will not come to Europe -- it's reasonable that Turkey receive
help from Europe to accommodate those refugees," Hollande told
reporters. He added that the deal should also make it easier to
check migrants arriving and keep out those who pose a threat,
like Islamic State militants who struck Paris two weeks ago.
Also on offer to Ankara, which wants to revive relations
with its European neighbours after years of coolness as it faces
trouble in the Middle East and from Russia, is a "re-energised"
negotiating process on Turkish membership of the EU, even if few
expect it to join soon.
Many Turks could also benefit from visa-free travel to
Europe's Schengen zone within a year if Turkey meets conditions
on tightening its borders in the east to Asian migrants and
moves other benchmarks on reducing departures to Europe.
"Today is a historic day in our accession process to the
EU," Davutoglu told reporters on arrival. "I am grateful to all
European leaders for this new beginning."
DESPERATION
Aware of a sense of desperation in Europe for a solution to
a crisis that has called into question its own cohesion and the
future of its Schengen passport-free travel zone, Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan has driven a hard bargain.
The deal involves Turkish help, including through naval
patrols and border checks, in handling the flow of migrants to
the EU, expected to reach 1.5 million people this year alone.
"Results must be achieved in particular in stemming the
influx of irregular migrants," a joint statement read.
"Both sides will, as agreed and with immediate effect, step
up their active cooperation on migrants who are not in need of
international protection, preventing travel to Turkey and the EU
... and swiftly returning migrants who are not in need of
international protection to their countries of origin."
Summit chairman Donald Tusk stressed that the meeting was
primarily about migration rather than improving Turkish ties,
which have been strained in recent years as Erdogan has used a
powerful electoral mandate to consolidate his power. Critics say
he has abused the rights of opponents, media and minority Kurds.
"Our main goal is to stem the flow of migrants," Tusk said,
while insisting "this is not a simple, trivial trade-off".
The Europeans, none more so than German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, are under pressure to manage the biggest influx of
people since World War Two, the bulk of them to Germany. The
crisis has helped populist opponents and set nations against
each other, straining the open internal borders of the EU.
Before the summit itself, Merkel met leaders of some other
EU states which have taken in many refugees -- Sweden, Finland,
Austria and the Benelux countries -- and said afterwards they
had discussed how they might resettle more of them directly from
Syria rather than wait for families to reach the EU via
dangerous smuggling routes across the Mediterranean.
She said they had discussed no figures. German media reports
had spoken earlier of up to 400,000 Syrians being resettled.
Measures the EU has taken have done little to control
migrant movements. While winter weather may lower the numbers
for a few months, it is also worsening the plight of tens of
thousands stuck by closing borders in the Balkans.
Sunday's summit, called just days ago as Brussels tried to
clinch a deal offered over a month ago, has been complicated by
Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane on the Syrian border.
That has complicated European efforts to re-engage with
Moscow, despite a continued frost over Ukraine, in order to try
to advance a peace in Syria that could end the flight of
refugees and contain Islamic State. Davutoglu will remain in
Brussels for a meeting with fellow ministers from NATO.
Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said tensions between Ankara
and Moscow over the downing of the warplane were of "enormous
concern". The EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said
the incident should not affect the prospect of finding a
political deal on Syria.
Islamic State's attack on Paris on Nov. 13 has heightened
calls in the EU for more controls on people arriving from Syria.
Merkel has forced the pace in securing a deal with Turkey
that has left critics of Erdogan's human rights policies uneasy.
The German leader defended her stance: "If we are strategic
partners, we must of course discuss openly with each other those
issues on which we have questions, concerns or criticism."
(Additional reporting by Sabine Siebold, Gabriela Baczynska,
Jan Strupczewski, Alastair Macdonald and Ercan Gurses in
Brussels; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Richard
Balmforth and Hugh Lawson)