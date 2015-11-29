(Adds Cameron)
BRUSSELS Nov 29 Leaders of the European Union
aim to sign an agreement with Turkey in Brussels on Sunday that
offers Ankara cash and closer ties with the EU in return for
Turkish help in stemming the flow of migrants to Europe.
Here are some of the comments of the leaders:
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON
"We need a comprehensive solution to the migrant crisis in
Europe and obviously that involves Turkey. Britain will continue
to play our role, which is about supporting Syrian refugees in
the refugee camps and in Turkey.
"In terms of the discussions this afternoon, a lot of it
will be about the Schengen no borders zone that we're not a
member of. Britain in the European Union will keep our border
controls."
ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MATTEO RENZI
"All modalities linked to the budget are to be discussed.
There is a commitment from the EU institutions, the European
Commission... The proposal is to consider these resources out of
the Stability Pact, but it's quite premature (to say that it
will be agreed that way)."
FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE
"There has to be an agreement that allows us to implement an
action plan between the European Union and Turkey so that
refugees can be received in Turkey, nearer their countries of
origin, so that Europe can help Turkey, so that Turkey can live
up to its commitments and borders can be controlled.
"This is in everyone's interest."
TURKISH PRIME MINISTER AHMET DAVUTOGLU
"Today is a historic day in our accession process to the EU.
Twenty nine heads of states and governments will be meeting and
having a Turkish-EU summit."
"It's a very historic day to re-energise our accession
process as well as discuss tensions, the latest developments in
Europe and around Europe."
"I am thankful to all European leaders for this new
beginning."
IRISH PRIME MINISTER ENDA KENNY
"My understanding is that a deal can and will be reached ...
The feeling ... is that this can be concluded this evening."
On Turkey-Russia tensions over Syria: "It's an issue of
enormous concern."
EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF FEDERICA MOGHERINI
"Turkey comes out of a long electoral transition. Now we
have a government that is there to stay for some years and it is
important for us to have a full-fledged dialogue with them on
all the relevant issues.
"Migration and the refugee crisis is one but also others,
including the revitalisation of the accession talks... this
comes together with new investments from the Turkish side in
basic fundamentals like human rights, media freedom and, I would
like to stress it in particular, the need to restart the peace
process with the Kurdish.
"It is important to revitalise it and the European Union
will give all the support to restart the peace process with the
Kurds.
"From today onwards, we will also, I will personally, work
on a high-level dialogue with Turkey comprising all the
different and sometimes difficult issues we have on the table
with them -- all of them, none exclusions."
On Russia-Turkey tensions over Syria: "...to make sure that
this doesn't affect the political perspectives we have finally
found (on Syria)... It would be a terrible mistake if out of the
tensions on the ground, that can be very high and very difficult
to manage, we cancel or we downgrade the level of diplomatic and
political engagement."
EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT DONALD TUSK
"Approximately 1.5 million people have illegally entered the
EU in 2015. Most have come through Turkey. Some seek shelter
from war and persecution, others seek a better life and the few
think to destroy our values."
"We expect to see an immediate and substantial reduction of
irregular migrants arriving to Europe."
"We have reached an agreement which I hope will be accepted.
"This summit is about wider dimensions, namely re-energising
our relations with Turkey including the accession process.
"Let us not us not be naive though. Turkey is not the only
key to resolving the migration crisis. The important one is our
responsibility and duty to protect our external border. We
cannot outsource this obligation to any third country.
"Without control on our external borders, Schengen will
become history."
"Recent developments have underlined that the issue of
taking coordinated actions in Syria remains a priority."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
"We will agree on the EU Turkey action plan today.
"This plan will make clear that we have to work together
more closely with Turkey for a number of reasons - just think of
the civil war in Syria, the fight against Islamic State or the
illegal migration.
"One main part of this EU-Turkey action plan will be how we
can replace illegal migration by legal migration, how we can
improve the situation of refugees within Turkey.
"The summit is about negotiating a broader agenda with
Turkey and obviously about questions of the EU accession
process, the opening of new chapters. It is an open accession
process, we don't speak about the result, but open new chapters.
"We plan to have regular meetings to talk about progress in
the implementation of this agenda."
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
"I expect that we will find an agreement today on stemming
the refugee influx from Turkey via Greece to Europe. We need
Turkey for this."
BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER CHARLES MICHEL
"I will not write a blank cheque for Turkey."
GREEK PRIME MINISTER ALEXIS TSIPRAS
"I am confident that we will be able to make important steps
regarding Turkey's accession process but, at the same time, we
should be certain that Turkey and Turkish authorities will do
whatever is necessary to reduce the migrant and refugee flows."
