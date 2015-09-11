BAGHDAD, Sept 11 The father of drowned Syrian
toddler Aylan Kurdi was working with smugglers and driving the
flimsy boat that capsized trying to reach Greece, other
passengers on board said, in an account that disputes the
version he gave last week.
Ahmed Hadi Jawwad and his wife, Iraqis who lost their
11-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son in the crossing, told
Reuters that Abdullah Kurdi panicked and accelerated when a wave
hit the boat, raising questions about his claim that somebody
else was driving the boat.
A third passenger confirmed their version of events, which
Reuters could not independently verify.
"The story that (Aylan's father) told is untrue. I don't
know what made him lie, maybe fear," Jawwad said in Baghdad at
his in-laws' house on Friday. "He was the driver from the very
beginning until the boat sank."
He said Kurdi swam to them and begged them to cover up his
true role in the incident. His wife confirmed the details.
Jawwad said his point of contact with the smugglers was
called Abu Hussein. "Abu Hussein told me that he (Kurdi) was the
one who organised this trip," he said.
Reuters tried several times to speak to Kurdi by telephone
from the Syrian city of Kobane but was unable to reach him. Abu
Hussein also could not be reached.
However, Kurdi told Britain's MailOnline that the
accusations were untrue.
"I thought about driving the boat but I didn't do it. That
is all lies," he said.
"This is not true. If I was a people smuggler, why would I
put my family in the same boat as the other people? I paid the
same amount to the people smugglers," he told the newspaper.
In comments to Kurdish news outlet Rudaw this week, Kurdi
blamed a Turkish smuggler but did not name him.
Amir Haider, 22, another Iraqi who said he was on the same
boat, confirmed Jawwad's account and identified Kurdi as the
driver. He told Reuters by telephone from Istanbul that he
initially thought Kurdi was Turkish because he was not speaking,
but later heard him talking to his wife in Syrian Arabic.
A photo of Aylan Kurdi's body in the surf off a popular
Turkish holiday resort prompted sympathy and outrage at the
perceived inaction of developed nations in helping thousands of
refugees using dangerous sea-routes to reach Europe, many of
whom have fled Syria's four-year civil war.
(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; editing by
Anna Willard)