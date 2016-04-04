BRUSSELS, April 4 The European Commission on Monday said Turkey's had met the legal requirements for taking back migrants sent from Greece, under a disputed EU scheme to shut the human smuggling route across the Aegean Sea.

Asked about whether Turkey had met all the requirements for the first boats of migrants arriving on Monday to be "legally sound", a spokeman for the EU executive said: "Yes."

(Reporting by Gabriela Bacynska, Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Paul Taylor)