GENEVA, March 10 The top United Nations human
rights official voiced concern on Thursday that the EU-Turkey
draft deal on migrants may lead to "collective and arbitrary
expulsions" which are illegal under international law.
Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, in his main annual speech to the U.N.
Human Rights Council, called on the EU bloc to adopt a "much
more rights-compliant and humane set of measures" at its March
17 session. "Any returns of people must be in conformity with
international human rights standards," he said.
He also said Turkish authorities' seizure of Zaman newspaper
was "the latest in a series of very worrying developments
regarding media freedoms and freedom of expression" in Turkey.
