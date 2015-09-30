HELSINKI, Sept 30 Finland on Wednesday said it has suspended its decision-making on Iraqi and Somali asylum claims due to an ongoing assessment of the security situation in the two countries.

The Finnish Immigration Service said in a statement that it may change its guidelines for granting people asylum after the assessment is completed within a couple of weeks.

Around 17,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Finland this year, with 69 percent of them having come from Iraq and 10 percent from Somalia. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hugh Lawson)