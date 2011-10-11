VIENNA Oct 11 One of the shareholders in Europe's Nabucco project said the pipeline may only deliver its first gas in 2018, a year later than expected, the Austria Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Nabucco plans to deliver up to 31 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas a year from the Caspian region to Europe to help reduce the continent's reliance on Russian supplies.

The timetable for the European Union-backed plan keeps getting pushed further into the future as supply talks with potential suppliers -- such as Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan -- drag on.

It also faces competition from a Gazprom (GAZP.MM) pipeline project and at least two smaller European proposals.

Gerhard Roiss, the chief executive of Nabucco shareholder OMV (OMVV.VI) said first gas supplies would flow through Nabucco in 2018 and that this "was the latest information which we have," APA said.

The Nabucco consortium has previously said the first gas would be delivered in 2017.

Roiss said a final investment decision for Nabucco would come in 2013 or 2014.

"The final investment decision depends on when the gas flows," he said, referring to the 2018 date.

Nabucco's other shareholders include Germany's RWE (RWEG.DE), Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU, Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz ROTGN.BX. Germany's Bayerngas is in talks to join.

Nabucco submitted a bid on Oct. 1 for Azeri gas, essential for the start-up of the project. Two smaller projects -- the Interconnector Turkey Greece Italy (ITGI) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) -- are also seeking this gas and a fourth BP-backed proposal has widened the field further. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall, editing by Dave Zimmerman)