VIENNA Oct 11 One of the shareholders in
Europe's Nabucco project said the pipeline may only deliver its
first gas in 2018, a year later than expected, the Austria
Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
Nabucco plans to deliver up to 31 billion cubic meters
(bcm) of gas a year from the Caspian region to Europe to help
reduce the continent's reliance on Russian supplies.
The timetable for the European Union-backed plan keeps
getting pushed further into the future as supply talks with
potential suppliers -- such as Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan --
drag on.
It also faces competition from a Gazprom (GAZP.MM) pipeline
project and at least two smaller European proposals.
Gerhard Roiss, the chief executive of Nabucco shareholder
OMV (OMVV.VI) said first gas supplies would flow through
Nabucco in 2018 and that this "was the latest information which
we have," APA said.
The Nabucco consortium has previously said the first gas
would be delivered in 2017.
Roiss said a final investment decision for Nabucco would
come in 2013 or 2014.
"The final investment decision depends on when the gas
flows," he said, referring to the 2018 date.
Nabucco's other shareholders include Germany's RWE
(RWEG.DE), Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU, Turkey's Botas, BEH of
Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz ROTGN.BX. Germany's Bayerngas
is in talks to join.
Nabucco submitted a bid on Oct. 1 for Azeri gas, essential
for the start-up of the project. Two smaller projects -- the
Interconnector Turkey Greece Italy (ITGI) and Trans Adriatic
Pipeline (TAP) -- are also seeking this gas and a fourth
BP-backed proposal has widened the field further.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall, editing by Dave Zimmerman)