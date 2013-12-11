LONDON Dec 11 Embattled European refiners are
looking east in the scramble for customers, delivering what
could be record volumes of naphtha to Asia in January and
seeking Asian buyers for gasoline as their traditional U.S.
market dries up.
Robust demand for naphtha in Asia, where it is used for
making plastics and blending into gasoline, looks set to grow,
building on a decade-old trend in which manufacturing giants in
northern Asia have mopped up European naphtha supplies.
After a flurry of deals last month, about 2 million tonnes
of U.S. and European naphtha will arrive in Asia in January,
traders say, estimating that amount to be a record.
As for gasoline, rising demand in Asia, where incomes and
car ownership are growing, could also transform its gasoline
surplus into a deficit from 2018.
Europe has already shipped some cargoes to Asia this year,
and traders say more will follow. But new refining capacity in
Asia and the Middle East coupled with U.S. competition mean the
new trade will be no panacea for European refiners as they
struggle with persistently weak margins and shrinking markets.
Oil consultancy Wood Mackenzie predicts naphtha demand will
grow 3.8 percent in Asia in 2014, compared with 2.7 percent
worldwide. Asian gasoline demand will grow about 4 percent next
year versus a global rate of about 2 percent, it estimates.
ICAP Shipping said in a report that naphtha use in the
Asia-Pacific region would jump by 22 percent by 2020.
"Asia is definitely driving these two markets," Asia-focused
Wood Mackenzie senior analyst Suresh Sivanandam said.
NAPHTHA DEMAND
Ship brokers said the increase in European naphtha volumes
heading east in recent weeks has led to the deployment of larger
long-range (LR) tankers, rather than the usual medium-range
tankers, which carry 37,000 tonnes.
Average daily earnings for LR1 tankers, which carry 55,000
tonnes, have risen in recent days to over $6,000 a day, their
highest level since October, Baltic Exchange data showed.
Average earnings for LR2s, which carry 75,000 tonnes, have risen
to just over $8,000 a day.
"Ever since the start of the year, we have seen many naphtha
cargoes from Europe. We expect it to continue, because there is
growing naphtha demand in Asia," Sivanandam said.
"It's mainly demand in China, where a couple of crackers
started this year. One cracker is starting now in Taiwan," he
added, referring to naphtha processing units.
Asian demand was strong in November partly due to refinery
outages, particularly in India, while petrochemical plants that
use naphtha as feedstock have run full pelt to supply factories
ahead of the Chinese New Year in January.
Prices of propane, an alternative feedstock that is also
used for heating, tend to rise in the colder months too, making
naphtha more attractive. But the trend is more than seasonal.
"Asian naphtha demand is definitely growing, and we see it
continuing," said Michael Dei-Michei, an analyst at JBC Energy.
"Asia's naphtha deficit in 2000 was about half what it is now."
STILL GLOOMY FOR GASOLINE
Asia's transformation into a gasoline importer could also
create a desperately needed new market for European refiners.
Europe's refineries, mainly built in the 1960s and 1970s,
were originally geared to meet gasoline demand in the region. As
motorists shifted to diesel, however, Europe was left with a
surplus of gasoline and a shortage of diesel and gasoil.
Excess European gasoline traditionally found an outlet in
the United States, but demand there has shrunk as U.S. refiners
reap the benefits of the shale boom, which has provided cheap
feedstock and plenty of naphtha and gasoline.
The United States has become a gasoline exporter, competing
in West Africa and Latin America and leaving Europe with ever
dwindling markets.
But Asian demand still could provide some new opportunities,
with Wood Mac predicting Indonesia will become the world's top
gasoline importer in the next few years. That could lead to a
reversal in traditional trade routes, with gasoline heading east
through the Suez canal.
This trade will not be enough to prevent some European
refiners from closing, traders and analysts agree, but 2014 may
not be as bleak for the so-called light ends of the refining
process - naphtha and gasoline - as some have expected.
Energy Aspects said in a report that gasoline consumption
will decline in only a few countries next year and that the
supply overhang in Europe could be smaller than many expect if
economic growth improves.
Wood Mac expects Asian gasoline demand to grow by 3.1
percent a year until 2020. Most of that will be met by increased
Asian and Middle Eastern refining capacity, but the consultancy
predicts Asia will still run small deficits from 2018 that could
be filled by Europe or the United States.
"Long haul to Asia is a more difficult trade, but we could
see it work more out of (European refiners') desperation than
anything else," Wood Mac senior analyst Jonathan Leitch said.
Traders and analysts also expect plenty of U.S. naphtha to
head for Asia in coming years, competing with European barrels.
"Overall there are shrinking export opportunities for
European gasoline," Dei-Michei said. "Fundamentally, there is
really little hope for European refining."
(editing by Jane Baird)