(This is part of a Special Report on the National Front and the
Oct 7 They don't like immigrants and they don't
like Europe. Some of them don't even like being called 'far
right'.
However you describe them, fringe parties from Finland to
the Netherlands are taking a cue from the euro crisis to revive
ideas of economic nationalism.
Few go as far as Marine Le Pen's National Front in France,
which advocates a pullout from Europe's single currency. But
some have turned up the rhetoric in favour of a strong state to
reclaim powers lost to Brussels. Often they want to shed the
burden of bailing out weaker euro zone partners like Greece.
In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders' Freedom Party is now the
second most popular, recent polls show.
"The peoples of Europe were robbed of their sovereignty,
which was transferred to far-away Brussels. Decisions are now
being taken behind closed doors by unelected bureaucrats,"
Wilders said in a Berlin speech last month.
He has toyed with the idea of leaving the euro but it does
not seem that strong a view -- he'd rather be in the euro club
with Germany and kick out the countries on the periphery.
The Finns Party, known until recently as the True Finns, won
19 percent of the vote in an April election. Their opposition to
bailouts gained sympathy among voters who resent helping
southern countries while they face austerity. The party wants
countries like Greece out of the euro.
Austria has two far-right parties, both in opposition and
widely accepted on the political landscape. Both oppose further
bailouts of euro zone countries.
One, the Freedom Party, has proposed dividing the euro zone
into two parts: the strong north and Mediterranean weaklings. It
often comes second in opinion polls behind the Social Democrats.
Among Europe's big countries, Germany's National Democratic
Party and the British National Party are more marginalised.
Britain's Conservatives provide a mainstream outlet for
eurosceptics, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been the
reluctant party in euro zone bailouts.
A September poll showed a eurosceptic political party would
find strong support in Germany. Around 50 percent said they
would welcome such a group on the scene.
(Reporting by Sara Webb, Ritsuko Ando, Michael Shields, Stephen
Brown and Mike Holden; writing by Geert De Clercq; edited by
Sara Ledwith)