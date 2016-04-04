* Full report on decommissioning expected later this year
* Green campaigners say costs will be higher, not lower
* Nuclear life-time extensions could buy time
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, April 4 European nations have set
aside just over half of the 253 billion euros needed to
dismantle old nuclear plants and manage waste, although the
shortfall could shrink as the lifetime of some reactors is
extended, EU regulators said on Monday.
Green campaigners disagreed saying the data was optimistic
and the funding shortfall would get bigger not smaller unless
power market prices skyrocketed.
The numbers are part of a periodic EU report on the state of
the nuclear industry, which has not been updated since before
the Fukushima nuclear crisis five years ago.
Reuters saw a draft of the survey in February whose official
publication was delayed because of the migrant crisis, EU
officials said.
They also said the numbers were preliminary and a fuller
assessment of decommissioning costs was expected by the end of
the year.
So far, numbers submitted by European states show 52 percent
of the 252.9 billion euros ($288 billion) needed for
decommissioning and waste management has been set aside.
The EU officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
the gap should be smaller than 48 percent as more money can stem
from interest earned from funding pots and as nuclear plants
carry on earning from generation - in many cases for longer than
originally intended.
The report says 129 nuclear reactors operate across half of
the EU's 28 member states, providing more than a quarter of the
bloc's electricity.
Their average age is close to 30 years, but many operators
are seeking to extend their lifetime by 10 to 20 years, which
Monday's report finds would require investment of an estimated
45 billion to 50 billion euros.
Following the Fukushima crisis, Germany announced it would
shut its nuclear reactors, meaning decommissioning is a
particularly urgent issue in Berlin.
German utilities, such as E.ON and RWE,
could have to make additional provisions, a commission
responsible for safeguarding the decommissioning funds has said.
Agora Energiewende, a thinktank that researches the
implementation of Germany's shift from nuclear and fossil fuel
to renewable power, said atomic generation needed state support
and therefore questioned whether it made money.
"I don't see any chance that that (funding) gap is closing,"
Agora Energiewende Executive Director Patrick Graichen said.
The Greens in the European Parliament, meanwhile, said the
report bore no relationship to reality.
"The paper is a bizarre mixture of illusion and propaganda,"
Greens co-president Rebecca Harms said.
($1 = 0.8778 euros)
(Editing by David Evans)